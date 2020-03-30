CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.