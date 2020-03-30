CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

