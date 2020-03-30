CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

