CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

