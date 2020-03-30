CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Carter’s stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

