CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

NYSE:IEX opened at $131.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

