CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,467 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of CCI opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

