CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

