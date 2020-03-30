CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

