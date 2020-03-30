CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,110.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,330.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock worth $308,095,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

