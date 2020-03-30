CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90.

