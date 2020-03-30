CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $254.24 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

