CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

