CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

