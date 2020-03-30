Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WHD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

NYSE:WHD opened at $11.20 on Friday. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $932.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

