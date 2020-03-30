Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,030 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $378,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.35.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $210.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

