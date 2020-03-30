Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CBNK opened at $11.79 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

