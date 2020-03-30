Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 59 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

