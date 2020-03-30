Capital Research Global Investors Has $25.46 Million Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in QAD were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,276,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $826.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.97.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

