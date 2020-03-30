Capital Research Global Investors Invests $3.64 Million in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.14% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

