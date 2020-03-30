Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.90% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

