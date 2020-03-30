Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 33,733 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 4.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

