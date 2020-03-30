Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 4,670 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $242.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average of $265.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

