Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $47.98 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,244 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.