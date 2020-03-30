Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $254.24 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

