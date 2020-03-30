Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $76.72 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,857 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 91,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

