Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

