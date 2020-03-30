Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,374,000 after buying an additional 636,831 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $120.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

