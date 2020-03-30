Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

