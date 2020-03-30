Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chemours in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of CC opened at $9.51 on Monday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

