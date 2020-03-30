Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $286.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.30 million and the highest is $291.85 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $265.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $94.06 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.