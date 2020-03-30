Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,999 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

