Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $38.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.