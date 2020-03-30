Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

