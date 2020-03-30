Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,941 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $439.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 323,900 shares of company stock worth $2,179,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

