Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,231 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

