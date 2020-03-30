Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,385 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.