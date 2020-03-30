Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 75.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 11.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTN. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.