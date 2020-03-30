Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,272 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,221,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $188,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

