Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,437 Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $26.18 on Monday. Intercorp Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

