Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,464 First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period.

NYSE FCT opened at $9.19 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

