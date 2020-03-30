Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

CATC stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

