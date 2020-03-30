Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPLO. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

