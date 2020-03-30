Citigroup Inc. Sells 122,842 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 221,475 shares of company stock worth $3,602,520. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.