Citigroup (NYSE:C) vs. First United (NYSE:FUNC) Financial Analysis

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 18.75% 10.32% 0.93% First United 17.61% 9.58% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 0.89 $19.40 billion $7.58 5.78 First United $74.56 million 1.34 $13.13 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citigroup and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 3 17 0 2.85 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 99.29%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than First United.

Summary

Citigroup beats First United on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

