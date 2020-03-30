Comparing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBNK)

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.60%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 1.62 $5.56 million N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.44 $31.40 million $1.05 8.63

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 22.60% 14.17% 1.58% Bridgewater Bancshares 29.18% 13.34% 1.45%

Risk & Volatility

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

