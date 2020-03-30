Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

NYSE CXO opened at $42.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

