ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,282 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

