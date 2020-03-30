Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 422,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,868,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 687.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 378,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

