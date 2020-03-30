Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,900.10 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,844.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

